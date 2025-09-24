Three-way race for Irish presidency confirmed as Maria Steen misses out

Maria Steen has fallen short of the 20 signatures required to enter Ireland’s presidential race as the nomination window closed with three candidates confirmed.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be over the age of 35 and have been nominated either by 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

No candidate was successful through the local authority route after most councils decided not to nominate any candidate, with the majority of councillors from the largest parties opposing independent hopefuls.

Maria Steen (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Steen, who was a prominent voice among those campaigning for “no” votes in referendums on abortion and same-sex marriage, had received the backing of 18 TDs and senators to get on the ballot paper.

She also campaigned on the “no” side in last year’s referendums on family and care, which were defeated.

It leaves just three candidates in the race ahead of voting day on October 24.

Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys filed their nomination papers on Friday.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, who is supported by left-wing parties Sinn Fein, Social Democrats, Labour, People Before Profit and the Greens, submitted the documentation on Tuesday.