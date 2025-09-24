Study identifies common ‘early features’ of MS

Doctors could be able to spot people who are at higher risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) sooner after a new study helped to identity the “earliest features” of the disease.

At present there is no exact list of early signs of MS and people can seek help for a wide range of symptoms before they are diagnosed.

Early diagnosis and treatment can slow the progression of the condition, reduce disability and improve patients’ quality of life.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London analysed anonymous health records of more than 96,000 people registered with UK GP practises, including 15,000 people with MS.

They found that in the five years before diagnosis, people with MS were:

– eight times more likely to report neurological symptoms such as vision changes or numbness.

– 2.5 times more likely to have memory or concentration problems.

– Twice more likely to report chronic pain or bladder/bowel issues.

– 1.7 times more likely to experience depression or anxiety.

These early symptoms are consistent across gender, ethnicity and socio-economic backgrounds, according to the study which was published in Annals Of Clinical And Translational Neurology.

Researchers hope the finding will help medics spot people at high risk of MS, a condition which affects the brain and spinal cord.

There is no cure for MS but treatment can often help manage symptoms, which include: fatigue; vision problems; numbness or a tingling sensation in different parts of the body; being uncoordinated; muscle cramps, spasms and stiffness; bladder problems and issues with memory or concentration.

“This is the strongest evidence yet that MS gives us clues years before diagnosis,” said Ruth Dobson, professor of clinical neurology at Queen Mary and lead author of the study.

“If doctors know what to look for, they can potentially spot the disease earlier and act to start treatment before significant damage is done.”

Ben Jacobs, clinical lecturer in neurology at Queen Mary and co-author on the study said: “Our study shows that the very earliest features of MS are similar regardless of someone’s ethnic or socio-economic background.

“Efforts to detect MS earlier or identify people at high risk should therefore be inclusive and representative of the whole population.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Catherine Godbold, senior research communications manager at the MS Society, said: “Understanding more about the early signs of MS could help speed up MS diagnosis and get people onto treatments sooner.

“This can help to slow down disease progression and prevent disability.

“So, we’re really pleased to see these early symptoms being studied in a large, diverse group.

“Over 150,000 people live with MS in the UK, and the condition can affect all communities, ages, ethnic backgrounds and genders.

“But almost everything we know about how MS develops is based on people of white ethnicity.

“Research like this is crucial in helping us ensure healthcare services can benefit everyone living with MS and those at an increased risk of developing the condition, regardless of their background.”