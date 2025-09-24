Sean Bean says houses plan for land where he played as a child is a ‘tragedy’

Hollywood star Sean Bean has backed a campaign to save green belt land where he played as child, saying proposed housing developments would be a “tragedy”.

Bean was brought up in the Handsworth area of Sheffield, where 1,638 houses have been allocated on green belt land as part of the city council’s draft local plan.

The plan is due to be scrutinised at public hearings starting next week, and a campaign group has been raising money for planning consultants and lawyers to help them oppose the Handsworth proposals.

The Game Of Thrones and Lord Of The Rings actor praised the “incredible” efforts of Save S13 Greenbelt – The Sapphire McCarthy Campaign, adding: “We’re not going to stop. We’ll see this through.”

Speaking on a video produced by the campaigners, Bean described how the fields around the Handsworth were the “hub” of his childhood.

He said: “We had a laugh and played games. We all met up.

“It’s the only bit of greenery, really, around that area so it was a magnet for young kids and grown-ups.”

He said: “It would be a tragedy if that was all built over.”

Sheffield City Council is proposing to use 14 green belt sites in the city for housing development (Tim Goode/PA)

Bean said: “When I heard that they were deciding to offer up 90% of green belt land to developers, I think we were all pretty shocked, because it means so much to us, that area. People of all ages – young and old.

“It’s got such a tradition and a history, and it would be devastating if that was lost.

“You’ve got to have greenery. It’s a calming influence. It’s good for your health, it’s good for your mind.

“We don’t realise how good it was until gone.

“I know how good it was for me, and was a massive part of my life growing up in and around that area.”

He said: “It’s common land, it’s the people’s land.

“The council own it, but they’re just going to flog it and keep the money.

“Then it will be gone. They’ll have a bit of money in their pockets and we won’t have anything.”

And Bean added: “There’s plenty of other places to build.”

One of the campaigners who met with Bean, Cheryl Hague, said: “We are delighted to have Sean’s support on this crucial campaign and will carry on this fight with the planning inspector meetings which will be held next week.”

The plans for Handsworth are part of Sheffield City Council proposals to release 14 green belt sites for around 3,500 new homes.

The council says the proposed release of the 14 sites equates to 3.6% of Sheffield’s green belt.

The housing element of the draft local plan, who also includes proposals for business development, schools and graveyards, is a response to a requirement for Sheffield to build 38,012 new homes.

The council said the green belt options were considered after all brownfield options were exhausted and selection was based on a range of factors, with overall sustainability being a “significant priority”.

The council said site availability is another significant factor, as it can select sites only where there is a willing landowner.

A six-week public consultation closed in July and public hearings with planning inspectors will begin next week.

Once the public hearings have ended, the inspectors may recommend modifications to the local plan, which will then be subject to further public consultation, before the final version is considered for adoption by the council, probably next summer.

Save S13 Greenbelt – The Sapphire McCarthy Campaign is named after a local resident who led the group but died suddenly earlier this year.