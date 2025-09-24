Russia is a ‘rogue state’, says Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has described Russia as a “rogue state”, adding countries whose airspace is violated by Vladimir Putin’s regime are “entitled to their self defence”.

John Swinney’s comments come after incursions by Russian forces into the airspace of Estonia, Poland and Romania in recent weeks, either using manned aircraft or drones.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Tuesday that Nato would be “ready to act” if necessary.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the First Minister said he “certainly recognises” the threat posed by Russia, adding: “I’m afraid there is a strategic problem with Russia.

“Russia is a rogue state that has invaded another independent country with no entitlement to do so, and that aggression has got to be repelled.

“If it then manifests itself in other places, it has to be repelled in other places as well.

“I would rather that was not the case, but we have to take seriously the threat from Russia.”

Speaking specifically about the incursion into Estonian airspace, Mr Swinney said: “I want to take every step possible to avoid conflict with Russia, that starts with Russia leaving Ukraine and going back within its own borders and allowing the people of Ukraine to go on with their lives in peace.”

He added: “I realise that if airspace is violated by an unwelcome source, then countries are entitled to their self defence, but that’s the risk we face from a rogue Russia.”