New cancer cases worldwide could rise by 61% by 2050 – study

New cancer cases worldwide could rise 61% by 2050, according to a study, although more than four in 10 deaths are preventable.

A study in the Lancet medical journal found the number of new cancer cases in 2050 is forecast to be 30.5 million, up 61% from 19.0 million in 2024 – mostly driven by population growth and an increasingly ageing population.

Meanwhile, the annual global cancer death toll is forecast to increase by nearly 75% to 18.6 million.

However, researchers suggested 42% of cancer deaths globally are linked to areas that could be modified, including smoking, unhealthy diets, high blood sugar and exposure to toxins.

The researchers said that, while global rates for cancer deaths – when adjusted for age – have decreased, this is not the case for some low and middle-income countries.

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “The number of cancer cases and deaths are rising globally, and that trend is reflected here in the UK where there are nearly 1,100 new cases every day.

“To save more lives from cancer, we need a greater international focus on prevention, including HPV vaccination and tobacco control.

“Smoking remains the leading cause of cancer and death in the UK, which is why passing the Tobacco and Vapes Bill must be a top priority.

“The UK Government’s upcoming National Cancer Plan for England is also a vital opportunity to provide the NHS with the funding, staff and resources needed to ensure cancer patients are diagnosed earlier and treated on time, no matter where they live.”

Researchers from the Global Burden of Disease Study Cancer Collaborators produced the new study.

More than half of new cases and two-thirds of deaths will occur in low and middle-income countries.