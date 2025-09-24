Medieval church tower suspended 45ft above ground as part of City project

A 700-year-old church tower has been suspended 45 feet above ground as part of a major City of London building project.

The tower of All Hallows Staining Church was balanced on stilts above a 60,000 square foot excavation site at 50 Fenchurch Street in what developers called a “never seen before feat of engineering”.

A “bottoming out” ceremony on Tuesday came after the removal of more than 125,000 tonnes of earth underneath the tower to make way for a 650,000 square foot office tower.

People stand beneath the 700-year-old tower of All Hallows Staining Church (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Construction of the 50 Fenchurch Street development’s basement levels will reunite the church tower with ground level to form part of a new green public space.

The development is due to be completed in 2028.

Howard Dawber, deputy mayor of London for business and growth, who attended the ceremony, said: “Fifty Fenchurch Street is a remarkable project and I am delighted to attend this unique ceremony that marks a significant construction milestone for this 36-storey flagship development.

“Development projects like this one in the City of London highlight our capital’s position as a world-leading destination for leading businesses to invest.”