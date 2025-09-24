Lloyds Banking Group closing another 49 branches

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed another 49 bank branches will shut across the UK.

The high street lender said it will close the branches across its Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands.

The closures were announced on Wednesday, but Lloyds is yet to confirm when the branches will shut.

It is the latest swathe of branches to be axed amid a switch towards online banking.

Cash access network Link said it was recommending 11 new banking hubs after the closure announcement.