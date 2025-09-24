Lego to buy entertainment venues from Merlin for £200m

Lego has agreed to buy 29 entertainment venues from theme park giant Merlin for £200 million.

The Danish toy giant announced the deal to buy the Lego and Legoland branded discovery centres as part of a strategy to take more control of sites linked to its brand.

Alton Towers owner Merlin Entertainments currently operates the 29 entertainment venues, which feature Lego building areas, creative workshops and retail outlets.

The companies said the sites, which include locations in Birmingham and Manchester, have around five million visitors per year.

The deal is expected to close around the end of the year.

It does not include Legoland Resorts, such as Legoland in Windsor, which will continue to be operated by Merlin under licence.

Lego Group chief executive Niels B Christiansen said: “We are excited to welcome the discovery centres to the Lego Group and appreciate all that Merlin Entertainments has done to bring the Lego brand to life through these attractions.

“They will be an important addition to our global network of retail stores and allow us to offer fans of all ages even more memorable hands-on brand and shopping experiences.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the dedicated discovery centre teams who inspire visitors bring to life their imagination and creativity through the power of Lego Play.”

Fiona Eastwood, chief executive of Merlin Entertainments, said: “For 20 years, Merlin has partnered with the Lego Group to bring its beloved brand to life through experiential play, including in the discovery centres.

“It is now a natural next step for the centres to become part of the Lego Group, allowing Merlin to strengthen its focus on driving the growth and success of Legoland Resorts alongside our other attractions worldwide.

“Together with the Lego Group, we look forward to the opportunities ahead as we build on our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for families across the globe.”