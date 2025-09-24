Farage’s claim that migrants are eating swans rejected by Royal Parks

The Royal Parks have rejected Nigel Farage’s claims that migrants are killing and eating swans from their grounds.

The Reform UK leader suggested that eastern European migrants are taking swans from Royal Parks and carp from ponds across the UK to eat.

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “We’ve not had any incidents reported to us of people killing or eating swans in London’s eight Royal Parks.

“Our wildlife officers work closely with the Swan Sanctuary to ensure the welfare of the swans across the parks.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an LBC phone-in (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hyde Park, Greenwich Park and Richmond Park are among those the Royal Parks charity manages.

The Reform UK leader was asked during an LBC phone-in on Wednesday about US President Donald Trump’s baseless claim last year that Haitian immigrants in the US were eating cats and dogs, which he did not accept was unproven.

He steered the conversation instead to swans and carp allegedly being taken from UK waters.

Mr Farage said: “If I said to you that swans were being eaten in Royal Parks in this country, that carp were being taken out of ponds and eaten in this country by people who come from cultures that have a different… would you agree it happened, is happening here?”

He said it was “people who come from countries where it’s quite acceptable to do so” who are taking the carp and swans.

Asked if it was eastern Europeans, he said: “So I believe.”

The RSPCA said a video recently posted online with the description “RSPCA worker catches migrants eating swans” was from a TV show broadcast in 2010.

The footage was posted on X by the UK branch of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point political organisation.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “This clip involving an RSPCA officer featured in an episode of Animal Squad, previously broadcast in the UK as Emergency Animal Rescue, from 15 years ago – in 2010.

“Speaking generally, wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence.

“Anyone with first-hand information about specific animal welfare offences can share any evidence with us. There is more information on how to report on the RSPCA website.”