Family in tribute to girl, 17, who died after going missing

The family of a 17-year-old girl who died in Greater Manchester have paid tribute to her as “a bright, beautiful young woman”.

An investigation was launched following the death in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, of Catherine Blackhurst who was reported missing on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency service workers, Catherine died at an address on Whalley Close at around 9am on Sunday, the force added.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and her cause of death remains unascertained.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.

In a tribute released by police, her family said: “Cat was a bright, beautiful young woman with an infectious enthusiasm for life.

“She left an instant, lasting impression and anyone she met instantly fell in love with her larger-than-life personality.

“Her siblings loved her endlessly, they enjoyed special individual memories with her that will be cherished forever.

“We can’t put into words what Cat meant to us.

“She was so funny and smart.

“She accepted people for who they were with no judgment, and was never afraid to be herself.

“If love was enough, she would be here with us right now celebrating.

“Cat was an intelligent young lady, so full of life and a can-do attitude to where she wanted to go in life, with the drive to achieve anything.

“She did so much in a short life, from gymnastics to chess tournaments. Her apprenticeship in communications meant the world to her and she was a huge support to other children in care on social platforms.

“She had a love for her family and friends with a personality that everyone she met loved.

“As a family, we are immeasurably saddened with her passing and have so many special memories that will be cherished and talked about forever.

“We ask that our privacy is respected as we begin to process Cat’s passing and grieve as a family.”

Officers are still appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of Whalley Close on Saturday night and early hours of Sunday morning to call 0161 856 9307 quoting log number 802 of 21/09/2025, online via gmp.police.uk or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.