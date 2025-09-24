Alan Cumming backs campaign for Scotland to become first ‘rewilding nation’

Actor Alan Cumming has become the latest celebrity to back a campaign calling for Scotland to be declared the world’s first “rewilding nation”.

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance (SRA) is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to rewilding 30% of the country’s land and seas.

The SRA says this can be achieved through restoring habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, while maintaining and benefiting productive farmland.

Cumming is the latest star to express support for the campaign after actors Brian Cox and Leonardo DiCaprio and singer Nathan Evans backed it last year.

The Marvel actor and The Traitors US presenter said: “Scotland could have more forests, healthier seas, and lusher wildlife.

“Rewilding is how we can make that happen – bringing with it balance, hope, and fantastic opportunity, creating jobs, teaching new skills, and bringing people together to look after Scotland’s future.”

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance says rewilding would bring benefits including jobs, improved health, and clean air and water (Yui Mok/PA)

Cumming, who reprises his role as Nightcrawler in next year’s Avengers Doomsday, has posted on Instagram about the campaign, announcing his support to his 752,000 followers.

The SRA said declaring Scotland a “rewilding nation” would lead to meaningful action, with ministers committing to restoring the natural environment through legislation and funding.

Its rewilding nation pathway includes proposals to make nature recovery the primary purpose of protected landscapes and seascapes, establishing wild zones around rivers and coastlines, restoring peatland, doubling native woodland cover, and restricting dredging and bottom trawling across Marine Protected Areas.

Steve Micklewright, co-convener of the alliance and chief executive of charity Trees for Life, said: “We’re thrilled that Alan has added his voice to the growing calls for Scotland to declare itself a rewilding nation.

“Rewilding offers hopes for tackling the nature and climate emergencies, and can bring a cascade of benefits for people – including jobs, improved health, and clean air and water.”

The SRA is urging people to sign the rewilding nation charter at https://www.rewild.scot/charter.

On October 1 more than 100 people from across Scotland will gather outside the Scottish Parliament to draw attention to the issue.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.