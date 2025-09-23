William and Kate visit Southport to show support for knife attack victims

The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out a royal visit to Southport to show their support for families and the community after last summer’s fatal knife attack.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were murdered at a Taylor Swift themed dance class.

Eight other children and two adults were injured in the knife attack by Axel Rudakubana on July 29 last year.

A view of floral tributes in the Town Hall Gardens in Southport (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

William and Kate’s visit on Tuesday is the second time they have been to Southport in the wake of the attack and subsequent widespread rioting.

The royal couple delivered hugs and sympathy after meeting the families of the three girls on a visit to the town last October, where they also praised and thanked emergency workers who responded to the attack.

The unannounced trip to Merseyside last year was William and Kate’s first joint official outing since the princess’s chemotherapy treatment ended.