Teenagers’ deaths in bike crash led to rioting against police, court hears

A riot was sparked by the deaths of two teenagers in a road accident after rumours spread that they were being followed by the police, a court has heard.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died when their electric bike crashed in the Ely area of Cardiff on the evening of May 22 2023.

Newport Crown Court heard that rumours quickly circulated about the cause of the crash which led to a hostile crowd developing on the streets of Ely.

Kyrees Sullivan, right, and his friend Harvey Evans as young boys (Family handout/PA)

Bricks and bottles were hurled at police, cars were set alight, and one officer was struck by a petrol bomb in disorder that lasted into the early hours of the following day.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told the jury the disorder followed the deaths of the two boys on Snowden Road.

“The emergency services were quick to arrive,” he said.

“The terrible news travelled quickly, large crowds had gathered. It became necessary to set up cordons to secure the area.

“Footage gathered of the events that followed showed the initial grief, distress and anger within the crowd.

“Rumours began to spread about the cause of the collision, it wasn’t long before the police were being blamed, with rumours circulating that the boys were being pursued when they crashed

“The hostility grew. For many the anger turned to abuse, escalating to threats and violence directed towards the police.

“Others found it an irresistible opportunity to sneer and jeer and throw bottles and bricks, enjoying themselves as they did so.

“Their emotions were a stark contrast to the grief and distress so obviously felt by others.

“The hostility escalated rapidly, it wasn’t long before the police were confronted by a riot.”

Mr Cobbe added: “Dozens of people were involved, bottles, bricks, plasterboard and more were hurled at police officers.

The aftermath of the rioting in Ely, Cardiff, following the deaths of the two boys (PA)

“Fires were set and fireworks thrown, cars were trashed, overturned and set alight, a petrol bomb was thrown at an officer, covering her in flames. It was carnage for several hours.”

The court heard the police formed cordons around the crash scene to allow the emergency services to carry out their investigatory work.

“The hostility grew, very many in the crowd became openly aggressive, openly doing what they could to stir up trouble,” Mr Cobbe said.

“The lines held firm until it was necessary to push back. During those early stages the officers did not have the benefit of protective clothing or shields.

“Despite the sneering and jeering, the threats and violence, the bricks and bottles thrown, they kept their lines.

“You will be able to measure for yourselves their composure while subject to the incessant torment of the increasingly hostile and violent crowd.

“The composure that they demonstrated meant that they never engaged in an open brawl, despite the seemingly endless encouragement and baying of the brick, bottle and stone throwing crowd.”

Police body-worn camera footage of the riot was played to the jury which showed large groups of people throwing objects at officers, including fireworks.

The defendants, Lee Robinson, 38, Mckenzie Danks, 22, Michaela Gonzales, 37, Zayne Farrugia, 24, Jordan Bratcher, 27, Jaydan Baston, 21, Connor O’Sullivan, 25, and Luke Williams, 31, all from Cardiff, deny a charge of riot.

“It is the prosecution case that each of these defendants played a part in that riot, the roles they played differed, but they are joined by their participation, their common purpose and their unlawful behaviour,” Mr Cobbe said.

He said several other people had pleaded guilty to offences relating to the rioting, which meant the jury could be sure a riot had occurred.

“The fact that others have entered guilty pleas to riot does not, obviously, mean that these defendants are therefore guilty of riot.

“It means that in due course you will not have to decide whether there was a riot, your focus will be whether these defendants were involved in the riot.”

Mr Cobbe said the whole community did not “support or condone this extraordinary violence”.

“Amongst the footage there is the occasional act of kindness from residents who were plainly bewildered and frightened by what was going on around them,” he said.

“Imagine sheltering in your home whilst mayhem unfolds in your street outside. Your car, garden and home being damaged by people who appear to be taking a thrill out of abusing and launching missiles at the police.

“These defendants, we say, played their part in that mayhem.”

The trial continues.