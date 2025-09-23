Second World War veteran celebrates 100th birthday with 16,000 cards

A Second World War veteran was sent more than 16,000 cards for his 100th birthday after an appeal by his local branch of the Royal Naval Association, with whom he celebrated at a special tea party.

Dougie Shelley, who joined the Royal Navy aged 17, served as a seaman gunner and said earlier this year: “There’s not many of us left.”

The Arctic Convoys veteran, who was on HMS Milne on D-Day, celebrated his birthday at a tea party at the Royal Naval Association branch in Southend, Essex, where he lives, on Tuesday.

Committee member Carol Pendrigh, 71, said that 16,266 birthday cards had been received as of a final count on Monday, the day before Mr Shelley’s birthday.

Dougie Shelley had a tot of rum (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said the cards had come from as far afield as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with cards from the King and from Downing Street saved for Mr Shelley to open at his party.

Among the cards were messages from schools, care homes, cub groups and sea cadets, she said, adding that people had sent gifts too – including a homemade blanket and a plaque with his name.

“Honestly it’s phenomenal, it really is, I think he’s going to be absolutely blown away,” said Ms Pendrigh.

She said Mr Shelley had asked for a tea party and she thought it would be “quite nice if he’s having a tea party, let’s see if can get him 100 cards for his 100th birthday”.

Dougie Shelley served in the Arctic Convoys (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said that Mr Shelley had told his carer weeks ago that he might not come to the party, but a photo showing the amount of mail that had been sent changed his mind.

“I covered our dancefloor with envelopes,” said Ms Pendrigh.

“According to Paul (Bennett, Mr Shelley’s carer) that was the turning point.

“Paul showed him that picture and I think he realised just how graceful people are, just what he is, a war hero, a D-Day Arctic Convoy veteran war hero.

A birthday card from the King and Queen was among the cards received (Joe Giddens/PA)

“From then on Paul said a couple of weeks ago he went in and ‘ooh only 14 days to go’.

“He’s (Mr Shelley) very, very excited.”

She said Mr Shelley was “overwhelmed”, adding: “I think when he actually sees the enormity of it he will be even more overwhelmed.”

Mr Shelley was to arrive to a guard of honour and be presented with a tot of rum.

Dougie Shelley has celebrated his birthday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Bennett said Mr Shelley was on the HMS Milne on D-Day “supporting the chaps going off to land in craft ashore in Normandy, and he was a gunner keeping the skies clear of enemy aircraft”.

John Hawes, chairman of the Southend branch of the Royal Naval Association, said earlier this year that Mr Shelley had previously been the branch’s chairman, secretary and treasurer, but “as he got older he had to stop some of those jobs”.

“He’s always been there, he’s always got a smile, he always wants to chat,” he said.

“He really deserves something.”