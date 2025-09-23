Hydro-electric station in mountain evacuated after ‘explosion’

Emergency services have been called to a hydro-electric power station after a reported explosion.

Cruachan Power Station, which is built into a mountain in Argyll and Bute, was evacuated after the incident on Tuesday.

There are not thought to have been any injuries and an investigation is under way.

The A85 was closed in both directions before reopening just before 7pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were sent to the scene after they received a call shortly after 5pm.

Fire crews liaised with staff on site and left the scene before 8pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Press and Journal newspaper: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday September 23, police received a report of an explosion at the Cruachan Power Station, Lochawe, Dalmally.

“Emergency services are in attendance. There are no reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

The station’s owner Drax Power said the site was safely evacuated after smoke was detected in the cavern.

The pumped storage power station is built into Ben Cruachan and the facility is also known as the Hollow Mountain.

Some scenes from the Star Wars series Andor were filmed at Cruachan Power Station and Ben Cruachan in June 2021.