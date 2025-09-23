Heavy drinkers more likely to buy alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks

Heavy drinkers are more likely to buy alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks as the value of the market soars, according to a report.

While one third of UK adults have drunk a “no/lo” drink in the last year, those who drink at “risky” levels are more likely to be regular consumers of these alternatives than lighter drinkers or non-drinkers, the study from the University of Sheffield found.

The report used household purchasing data for the first time, finding that 96% of households that buy no/lo drinks also buy alcoholic ones.

It also showed the availability of no/lo beers in pubs, bars and restaurants has increased, with 74% of outlets selling it in 2023.

The sales value of no/lo drinks soared to £362 million in 2023, more than doubling since 2020.

This growth is driven by major alcohol brands, which account for 84% of sales for the top 100 no/lo products.

However, while consumers pay less for their no/lo wine, spirits, and ready-to-drink beverages in shops than for their alcoholic counterparts on average, they still pay more for no/lo beer and cider, the study found.

Researchers raised concerns about the pricing disparity, saying it could undermine the potential public health benefits.

Professor John Holmes, director of the University of Sheffield’s Addictions Research Group (SARG) and the author of the report, said: “It’s encouraging to see that people drinking at risky levels are trying no/lo drinks, and that some no/lo options like wine and spirits are now more affordable.

“However, the fact that no/lo beer and cider remain more expensive is a concern.

“Since alcohol causes the most harm among more deprived groups, any affordability barriers could limit the potential public health benefits of these products.”

Professor Adam Briggs, programme director for the NIHR Public Health Research (PHR) Programme, which funded the study, said: “The study team’s findings help build a much clearer picture of the current no/lo alcohol market and consumer behaviours.

“Deaths from alcohol in England are continuing to rise and understanding how the no/lo alcohol market is changing over time is crucial to developing effective public health policy on alcohol and delivering the government’s shift from sickness to prevention.”

Meanwhile, a separate study published in BMJ Public Health also found a “significant” rise in the use of low and alcohol-free drinks to curb alcohol intake among ‘risky drinkers’ over the past five years in England, Wales, and Scotland.

The proportion of those using them to make serious attempts to cut down their alcohol intake rose from 35% in 2020 to 44% in 2024, while those using them in any attempt to cut down increased from 26% to 39%.

The trends were especially noticeable among the over 65s, while women and the relatively well off were more likely to consume these drinks than men and the most economically disadvantaged, the findings indicated.

Researchers drew on data collected in Great Britain between October 2020 and August 2024 as part of the Smoking and Alcohol Toolkit Study, which collects monthly data on adults’ sociodemographic, smoking, and drinking characteristics.

The study said: “The rise in the prevalence of alcohol-free/low alcohol use in cut-down attempts in Great Britain may be driven by greater availability of alcohol-free/low alcohol drinks in pubs or increased marketing, such as the partnership between the charity organising the Dry January campaign and alcohol-free drink producers, which started in 2022.

“It is also possible that the observed changes are consumer-driven, i.e. that people’s interest in alternatives to standard strength alcoholic drinks is growing, and the market is responding to this demand.”

They added: “The socioeconomic divide is potentially concerning because alcohol-related harm is disproportionately experienced by people who are less advantaged.

“If alcohol-free/low alcohol drinks are shown to be effective for harm reduction, it will be vital to develop interventions targeted at people with less advantaged socioeconomic positions to reduce health inequalities.”