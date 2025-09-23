Family of alleged murder victim, eight, pay tribute to ‘friend to many’

The family of an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered have paid tribute to a “friend to many”.

Rhys Cameron died at a property in Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, Teesside, between September 13 and 15, Cleveland Police said.

On Tuesday, his family paid tribute, saying: “Rhys was a lovely little son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend to many who loved and knew him in the community.

“He had a cheery, funny and beautiful personality and carried a huge smile wherever he went that will forever be remembered.

“His love for listening to music, playing with his friends and toothbrushes brought joy to us all.

“To say we as a family are devastated is an understatement, Rhys will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

“We take comfort from the words of support we have received, and the love shown to Rhys as we continue to take time to come to terms with our tragic loss.”

Louise Cameron, 40, of Marsh House Close, has been charged with murder and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on November 6.