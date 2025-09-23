Ed Davey plays cricket at the beach on last day of Lib Dem party conference

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey played a game of cricket on the beach in Bournemouth with his MPs, at the start of the final day of the party’s conference.

The Lib Dem leader arrived at the seafront with West Dorset MP Edward Morello, both carrying a cricket bat.

Sir Ed wore a white polo shirt and had a line of sun lotion smeared on each cheek.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during the game of beach cricket (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Lib Dem leader and Mr Morello were team captains for the game and each selected players from a team of the party’s MPs.

Vikki Slade, MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole, was the last left standing once the teams were chosen, and joined Sir Ed’s team by default.

Sir Ed joked that he wanted to call off his conference keynote speech and play cricket for the rest of the day.

He is expected to use the wide-ranging speech to continue his spat with Elon Musk, and to welcome US scientists, who have had their cancer research work halted, to the UK.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey surrounded by LibDem MPs after he made a catch (Ben Birchall/PA)

As the Lib Dem chief stood ready to bat, Mr Morello had to point out that he was holding the blade backwards.

On several occasions the ball was hit into the sea, and Lib Dem MPs in their sports kit were sent to retrieve it.

No-one appeared to be keeping score during the game.