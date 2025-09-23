Asylum seeker hotel resident expected to be jailed for teenager sex assault

An asylum seeker hotel resident is expected to be jailed as he faces a sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents, was found guilty of five offences following a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts.

The 38-year-old told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them, before going on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, his trial was told.

The defendant, who was a “teacher of sports” in his home country, was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

The Bell Hotel resident’s behaviour in July led to protesters and counter-protesters taking to the streets in Epping, Essex, and eventually outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

District Judge Christopher Williams found Kebatu guilty of two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of harassment without violence.

After finding him guilty, the judge said he “can expect an immediate custodial sentence to be imposed”.

Kebatu is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.