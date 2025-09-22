Outgoing MI6 chief Moore does not want to be US ambassador – report

Outgoing MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore has ruled himself out of the running to be the next ambassador to Washington, according to reports.

Sir Richard’s name had been floated among potential contenders to take over as the UK’s top diplomat in the US after Lord Peter Mandelson was sacked.

But the Daily Mail has reported that it understands Sir Richard has privately made clear he does not wish to take up the opportunity despite not having been formally approached about the job by the Foreign Office.

“People familiar with the situation say he is not looking to do it,” the newspaper cited a source as saying.

Lord Mandelson was sacked over the extent of his relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During a farewell speech in Istanbul last week, Sir Richard said he would “pause” and “take stock” as he steps into the next chapter.

“After almost four decades in public service, I am now hanging up my cloak, returning my imaginary dagger to its scabbard, and handing over my famous green pen.

“Running MI6 has been the privilege of my life,” he said.

Lord Mandelson was sacked over the extent of his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The dismissal means one of the UK’s most prestigious diplomatic roles is vacant, fuelling speculation about who will be sent to Washington.

Potential ambassadors could include former Cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill or veteran diplomat Christian Turner, who is set to take up the role of ambassador at the United Nations in New York.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has distanced himself from suggestions he could be in the running, saying that “three jobs is quite enough” as he is now Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary as well as Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy.

James Roscoe, the current senior diplomat in Washington as charge d’affaires, has taken over as interim ambassador.