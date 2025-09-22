King welcomes newest addition to Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines

The King has welcomed the newest addition to the Royal Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines

On Monday, Charles visited the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, to read the Commissioning Warrant at a formal ceremony to mark HMS Agamemnon entering operational service.

Charles met staff involved with building, staffing and supporting the submarine (Paul Ellis/PA)

Nicknamed “Awesome Aggie”, the vessel – named after the commander of the mythical Ancient Greek forces in the Trojan war – weighs 7,400 tonnes and measures 97 metres long, as long as four buses.

Agamemnon will protect the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier strike groups and critical undersea infrastructure. The vessel can strike land targets up to 1,000 miles away, serve as a launchpad for raids by teams of Royal Marines Commandos, and gather intelligence through state-of-the-art sensors.

More tests on site are expected to follow before it leaves the town for trials at sea before going into active service.

The ceremony formally marks the vessel’s entry into the Royal Navy’s service (Paul Ellis/PA)

HMS Agamemnon is the sixth of seven Astute-class Fleet submarines built for the Royal Navy.

Monday’s ceremony also recognised those who built, staff and support it as Charles spoke with BAE employees involved in its construction as well as the boat’s serving personnel and their families.

Dignitaries attending included Defence Secretary John Healey, Secretary of US Navy John Phelan, US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn and High Commissioner of Australia to the UK, Stephen Smith.

Defence Secretary John Healey (Paul Ellis/PA)

Speaking before Charles arrived, Mr Healey told those gathered: “This is truly a remarkable manufacturing feat to take a piece of steel and to forge it into one of the most technologically advanced machines anywhere in the world.

“HMS Agamemnon will help to protect what has been the foundation for 60 years of armed peace, our independent nuclear deterrent.

“Agamemnon is a name which carries a long, distinguished history of naval service from Trafalgar to Crimea to the Great War.

“Agamemnon has been in the front line, an enduring symbol of British strength and victory. As the crew of this boat, you now send that proud tradition into the future.”

Earlier, Mr Healey conducted a steel-cutting ceremony at BAE for King George VI, the fourth and final Dreadnought class submarine.