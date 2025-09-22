Former MP faces trial accused of possessing false passport

A former Conservative MP will face trial next year accused of having a false passport during the time she was sitting in Parliament.

Katie Wallis, 41, of Butetown, Cardiff, the MP for Bridgend in South Wales from 2019 to 2024, became the first openly transgender MP in the House of Commons in 2022.

Wallis, who uses female pronouns and was previously known as Jamie, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Monday representing herself.

She faces two charges relating to the possession of a false passport.

The first is possession of an identity document with improper intention, “namely a British passport in the name of Jamie Wallis, that was false and that she knew or believed to be false”.

The second charge relates to the possession of a false identity document in the name of Jamie Wallis “that was false”.

Wallis was alleged to be in possession of the document in April 2022, while she was still serving as a Conservative MP.

The defendant, who represented herself during the hearing, did not enter pleas to the two charges she faces.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, fixed a trial date for November 2 next year.

Wallis, who appeared in court wearing a black dress and carrying a long pink coat, was released on conditional bail.