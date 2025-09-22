Cooper: Recognising Palestine must ‘spur’ action as two-state solution in peril

Recognising Palestinian statehood must be a “spur” to action rather than a “substitute” for it, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the United Nations.

Ms Cooper said the UK’s decision to recognise Palestine, a largely symbolic step it took alongside Canada, Australia and Portugal on Sunday, reflects the “grave reality” that the two-state solution is in “profound peril”.

She spoke at a UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Monday which French President Emmanuel Macron opened by officially recognising Palestinian statehood.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called statehood for Palestinians “a right, not a reward” in an apparent pushback against the Israeli government’s stance that recognition rewards Hamas for the October 7 attack that sparked the war in Gaza in 2023.

US President Donald Trump also sees the move as a “reward to Hamas”, the White House said.

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arriving in Downing Street after Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Foreign Secretary told the UN the decision to recognise Palestine is “born of urgency and principle” and the pathway being set out is the “opposite of Hamas’s hateful vision”.

“This step, alongside friends and partners, reflects a longstanding truth that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people, and that two states is the only path to security and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“But it also reflects a grave reality: the two-state solution that for decades has commanded global support is in profound peril from continued bloodshed, man-made famine, terrorism and hostage taking, settlement expansion and settler violence.

She stressed there can be no role for Hamas in the future governance of Palestine and that recognition would come alongside “unwavering support” for Israel’s security.

“But recognition must be a spur, not a substitute for urgent action, a ceasefire now, the release of all hostages, the restoration of aid and a lasting framework for peace,” she said.

On Sunday, Ms Cooper urged Israel not to retaliate to the recognition by expanding settlements in the West Bank.

She insisted the decision to recognise Palestine was aimed at increasing security by keeping the prospect of a two-state solution alive.

Now that it has officially recognised Palestine, the UK plans to use the UN General Assembly to push for international backing of a framework for peace in the Middle East.

Ms Cooper will hold meetings to advance elements of the plan, including transitional governance and security measures to ensure Hamas has no role in the future governance of Gaza, according to the Foreign Office.

The UK Government has acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would not ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to the freeing of the hostages taken by Hamas.

But it believes the move is necessary to safeguard the prospect of a lasting two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, with Israel existing alongside a Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has branded the UK move “absurd” and “simply a reward for terrorism”.

Mr Trump sees the move as a “reward to Hamas”, his press secretary said.

“He feels this does not do anything to release the hostages, which is the primary goal right now in Gaza, does nothing to end this conflict and bring this war to a close,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said.

“Frankly, he believes it’s a reward to Hamas. So he believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies.”

Families of hostages held in Gaza called it a “betrayal of humanity and a move that rewards Hamas while 48 hostages remain in captivity”.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi reportedly hailed the move as a victory for “the justice of our cause”.

In an effort to counter that criticism, Sir Keir Starmer said Hamas was a “brutal terror organisation” and confirmed plans to ratchet up sanctions on the group.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy will represent the UK at the UN General Assembly, along with Ms Cooper and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey criticised Sir Keir’s absence at the summit.

He said: “The Prime Minister should not be missing in action from Britain’s historic recognition of Palestinian statehood just because he’s worried about upsetting Donald Trump.”