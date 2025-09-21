Veteran broadcaster John Stapleton dies at the age of 79

Veteran broadcaster John Stapleton has died at the age of 79, his agent has told the PA news agency.

Stapleton, who presented on programmes including the BBC’s Watchdog and GMTV’s News Hour, died in hospital on Sunday morning.

His agent, Jackie Gill, said: “John had Parkinson’s disease, which was complicated by pneumonia.

“His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”

John Stapleton with his wife, GMTV presenter Lynn Faulds Woods (Ian West/PA)

Stapleton revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in October 2024.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “There’s no point in being miserable… It won’t ever change.

“I mean, Parkinson’s is here with me now for the rest of my life. Best I can do is try and control it and take the advice of all the experts.”

Later, in a segment on Morning Live, Stapleton challenged himself to learn to sing for BBC Children In Need and said he was told that singing could help with his symptoms, especially his tremors.

Born in Oldham in 1946, Stapleton began his career in newspapers before presenting BBC’s Panorama and Newsnight, where he reported from trouble spots in the Middle East, El Salvador and Argentina during the Falklands War.

He also presented Good Morning Britain, before returning to the BBC in 1986 to to present consumer show Watchdog alongside his wife Lynn Faulds Wood until 1993.