Successor to Jamie Hepburn named after his resignation

Graeme Dey has been appointed Secretary for Parliamentary Business and for Veterans after Jamie Hepburn’s resignation last Friday.

In a return to government, Ben Macpherson has been named Higher and Further Education Secretary, taking up the post vacated by Mr Dey.

Mr Hepburn stepped down after being accused by former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross of assaulting him by firmly grabbing his shoulder, before launching into a foul-mouthed tirade.

The Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP rejected claims he had been physical with Mr Ross, but admitted using “choice words”.

On Sunday First Minister John Swinney said he was “delighted” to announce the two appointments.

“Graeme Dey brings wide experience of handling parliamentary business to this role and is a minister widely respected across the Parliamentary chamber for his open and constructive approach to finding common ground,” he said.

Jamie Hepburn stepped down last Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Ben Macpherson has wider experience across a range of policy areas and will bring a creative and dynamic leadership to higher and further education that is so fundamental to transforming the lives of individuals across the country, and to supporting this government’s ambitious economic agenda.”

Mr Dey’s appointment sees him returning to the ministerial role he held from 2018 to 2021.

The Angus South MSP then became transport secretary, before being appointed higher and further education secretary and minister for veterans in 2023.

Mr Macpherson held a number of ministerial posts between 2018 and March 2023, when he left government after declining to serve under Humza Yousaf.