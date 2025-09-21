Starmer confirms UK recognition of a Palestinian state

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in a historic if largely symbolic move.

The Prime Minister said the move was intended “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis”.

The move comes ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, with other nations, including Australia and Canada, making similar moves shortly before Sir Keir’s announcement.

The UK Government has acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would not ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to the freeing of the hostages taken by Hamas.

But the UK believes the move is necessary to safeguard the prospect of a lasting two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, with Israel existing alongside a Palestinian state.