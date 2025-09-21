Scottish mother hails ‘selfless’ donor son whose organs saved four lives

A Scottish mother has paid tribute to her “selfless” late son, whose organs saved the lives of four other people following his death at the age of 25.

James Alexander Borland, from Glasgow, was rushed to hospital in February 2024 after being found in a “serious condition” at home.

His mother Audrey Cameron, 58, said when it became clear to her he was not going to survive, she knew organ donation was the “right choice”.

“James was a wonderful person and, while we had never had the discussion, I know he would have wanted to do this,” she said.

“He had a knee injury a few years ago and he needed three new ligaments. Those ligaments came from an organ and tissue donor, so he had experienced first-hand the generosity of another person doing this.

“He would be happy to know that he has given life to others.”

She added that her son had been a “shy, caring young man with a close-knit group of friends”, and that he used to accompany a wheelchair-bound friend to Celtic matches even though he supported a different team.

“That’s the kind of person he was,” she said. “Selfless. His two sisters and I adored him, and he had a beautiful son he loved.”

Mr Borland’s donated organs saved the lives of four other people, with one man receiving his lungs in a double lung transplant, two others receiving a kidney each, and Kevin Brogan, from Edinburgh, receiving his heart.

Mr Brogan was one of two organ recipients who contacted Ms Cameron through the NHS Blood and Transplant’s anonymous letter system, a year after Mr Borland passed away.

Kevin Brogan (left) with Audrey Cameron. Mr Brogan said he was ‘forever grateful’ to James Borland’s family for saving his life (Family handout/PA)

He said he was “forever grateful” to Mr Borland’s family for enabling him to continue his life after he suffered a heart attack.

“At the very end of 2023, I was admitted to the NHS Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank, with no previously known health issues, after suffering a heart attack,” he said.

“I spent the next three months in the care of the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service, who initially tried to recover my heart, and then advised me that my only option for survival would be to receive a heart transplant.

“This news was so difficult for me and my loved ones to receive.”

He was placed on the urgent heart transplant list on February 22 2024, and was successfully transplanted with Mr Borland’s heart soon afterwards.

“To receive this amazing gift, another family has to go through the traumatic experience of losing a family member and agreeing to the donation,” he said.

“Working with a specialist team, the family of my donor, James, gave me the gift of continuing with my life and I am forever grateful to them.”

As at June 30, 625 patients in Scotland remain on the transplant waiting list, while across the UK the number has risen to 8,040 patients as at September 5.

This is an increase from 7,752 at the same point last year.

Ms Cameron said since her son’s death she had joined the organ donation register, as had his sisters and a number of his friends.

Recalling her experience with the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (GGC) organ and tissue donation team, she said: “The nurses were so helpful as they guided us through what would happen and provided us with the information we needed.

“There was no pressure, just support. We were also lucky to have the time for James’ sisters and friends to gather round him and say their goodbyes.”

She and the rest of the family were also supported throughout by the organ donation team at NHS Blood and Transplant, Scotland, which guides intensive care units, donors and their loved ones through the organ donation process.

Anthony McGeown, a specialist nurse in organ donation at NHSGGC, is part of this team of specialist nurses.

He explained why organ donation – and speaking about organ donation – is so important.

“Last year, as a team, we supported 25 organ donors and their families across all NHSGGC sites resulting in 65 transplants across the UK.

“That’s 65 lives that have been improved through transplantation.

“Families are always consulted and supported before, during and after the organ donation process.

“It is so important to register your decision about organ and tissue donation on the Organ Donor Register (ODR) and to discuss this with your friends and family.”

“One in every 100 people die in Scotland where organ and tissue donation are a possibility, therefore it is important that your family and friends know your decision so it can be honoured.”

Organ donation week runs from September 22-28.