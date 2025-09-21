Protest and counter-demonstration take place outside asylum seeker hotel

Anti-racism campaigners have staged a counter-demonstration outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Falkirk.

Stand Up To Racism activists were among those taking part in the Aye Welcome Refugees counter protest outside the Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk.

It comes after the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures announced plans to hold a protest outside the building on Sunday.

The demonstration took place on Sunday (Lesley Martin/PA)

In a post on social media the group said “our concerns are about the immigration issues facing our communities” and said that it “does not and will not stand for racism”.

The group said it will continue to demand answers about the hotel and added: “We will keep standing for our community, our children, and our future.”

It is the latest in a series of protests outside the hotel in recent weeks.

Demonstrators stood on opposite sides of the road (Lesley Martin/PA)

On Sunday demonstrators from each group stood on opposite sides of the road with police keeping them apart.

Outside the hotel anti-racism protesters held signs with messages such as “stop the far right”, “I was a stranger and ye took me in” and “these poor people are not your enemy”.

Across the road some demonstrators waved Saltires and Union flags, one emblazoned with Unite The Kingdom and held messages such as “Falkirk says no” and “veterans before migrants”.