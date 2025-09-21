PM: Battle of Britain anniversary ‘reminds us of values that bind us together’

Sir Keir Starmer will attend the Battle of Britain service at Westminster Abbey on Sunday, saying it “reminds us of the values that bind us together”.

The ceremony, held between 11am and 12pm, marks the 85th anniversary of the victory by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

It was the first decisive battle in history fought entirely in the air, and was a dramatic turning point in the Second World War.

After the annual service, the Prime Minister will observe a Second World War-era flypast, which usually features a Lancaster Bomber.

Sir Keir said: “Today, we pause to remember the heroes of the Battle of Britain.

“Those who stood firm in the face of unimaginable odds to defend our skies, our freedoms, and our future.

“Their courage was not just a moment of military brilliance, but a profound act of national unity and resolve.

“This date marks more than a turning point in the Second World War – it reminds us of the values that bind us together: duty, sacrifice, and the belief that Britain is at its best when we stand shoulder to shoulder.

“Their legacy lives on in the peace we enjoy today, and in our shared responsibility to uphold the freedoms they fought for.

“We will remember them.”