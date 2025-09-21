Man arrested after death of man in Co Fermanagh
By contributor Rebecca Black, PA
A man has been arrested after the death of a man in Co Fermanagh.
Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, in his 60s, in the Drumbawn Close area of Enniskillen on Sunday.
A post mortem examination will be carried out.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested and is helping police with their inquiries.