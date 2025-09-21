John Swinney calls on UK Government to impose more sanctions on Israel

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has called on the UK Government to impose more sanctions on Israel as the UK prepares to recognise a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to confirm the move on Sunday after urging Israel to change course over the summer and concluding that the situation has since deteriorated.

Mr Swinney welcomed the UK recognition of a Palestinian state as a “historic moment” but said it must not be conditional and must be backed by sanctions.

He also called for a ceasefire and said that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow freely into Gaza.

Mr Swinney made the call ahead of a forthcoming visit to London to mark the recognition of the State of Palestine.

His comments come after a UN commission this week said it had reasonable grounds to conclude Israel is committing a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Mr Swinney said: “The recognition of a Palestinian state is a historic moment which should have come long ago.

“I welcome this long-awaited recognition but stress that it must not be conditional and it must be backed by sanctions against Israel.

“In addition to the recognition of the State of Palestine, Israel must agree to a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to flow freely to address the starvation being faced in Gaza.

“A two-state solution is the only way that the Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in peace, prosperity and security.

“I am proud to be attending an event to mark the recognition of the State of Palestine and will continue to do all that I can to support those suffering in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Mr Swinney has asked the UK Government to commit to a range of measures including withdrawing from the UK-Israel Trade and Partnership Agreement, ending all military cooperation with Israel while the war continues and facilitating the evacuation of injured children from Gaza for treatment in Scotland.

He has also called on it to set out the UK’s plans for ensuring that the implementation of the Strategic Defence Review does not support Israel, and for an end to all defence exports to Israel.

The UK Government has been asked for comment.