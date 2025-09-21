Four people bailed over nightclub shooting in Birmingham

A man and three women who were arrested after four people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Birmingham have been bailed, police have said.

One man remains in hospital in a critical condition, while two other men are being treated for less serious injuries after the incident at Mango nightclub in Bristol Street at around 3am on Saturday, West Midlands Police said on Sunday.

A fourth person was initially believed to have been shot, but police now believe the woman sustained her injury when she fell during the disturbance, the force said.

She received treatment in hospital and has now been discharged.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at around 9.30am on Saturday was bailed on Sunday while the investigation continues, police said.

Three women in their 20s and 30s, who were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a car was stopped on the M6 in Warwickshire a short time after the incident, have also been bailed.

Police said the Mango nightclub remains closed on Sunday, adding: “We are reviewing our licensing powers as we continue to work to ensure the safety of everyone who comes into the city to enjoy a night out.”

In a statement posted to their Instagram account, the nightclub said: “We are aware of a serious incident that took place at Mango nightclub last night.

“Our immediate thoughts are with those affected, and we are deeply concerned for their wellbeing.

“The safety of our guests and staff is always our highest priority.

“We are fully cooperating with the police in their investigation and will continue to support them in every way possible.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring a safe environment, we will be conducting a full review of our security procedures and working closely with the relevant authorities.

“We kindly ask for understanding at this time and request that speculations be avoided while the investigation is ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Rachael Allen, from the West Midlands Police’s major crime unit, said: “We are building a clearer picture of what happened in the nightclub, and are working flat out to ensure we identify everyone who was involved.

“It’s still really important that we hear from anyone who was inside the venue, or who may have taken any pictures or video.”

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting log 561 of 20 September, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.