Driver arrested after moped rider, 25, killed in crash

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a moped rider was killed in a crash with a car.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following the incident in southeast London on Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene in Southend Lane, Lewisham, at around 6.40pm following reports of a collision between a car and a moped, the force said.

The moped rider, a 25-year-old man, was treated for serious injuries but died at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, police added.

The driver of the car was taken into custody following his arrest, where he currently remains.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to call 101, quoting reference 5934/20SEP.