Balloons released in memory of young boy after remains found in search

A vigil has been held for a young boy after human remains were found in a search for him in Co Dublin.

Daniel Aruebose had not been seen for several years, and would have been seven if he had lived.

Concerns for the boy were raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on August 29.

Last week, An Garda Siochana uncovered human skeleton remains after an extensive search of an area of open ground in the Donabate area, from September 1.

Gardai said they believed the remains belong to Daniel, ahead of formal identification and DNA analysis.

On Sunday crowds gathered for a vigil at Donabate Green.

Candles were lit, and blue and white balloons released in his memory.

Poems were read, and prayers said for Daniel.