UK to recognise Palestinian state despite pressure from US and hostage families

The UK is set to recognise a Palestinian state on Sunday despite pressure from the US and the families of hostages held by Hamas.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to confirm the move after concluding the situation has deteriorated since he urged Israel to change course over the summer.

Alongside the continued military offensive and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the UK Government is alarmed at plans to accelerate Israeli settlements in the West Bank, something which ministers fear will kill off any hope of a two-state solution.

Sir Keir said in July he would recognise Palestine ahead of the gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) next week if the situation did not improve.

It is understood the UK has concluded the situation has worsened significantly in the last few weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who will represent the UK at UNGA, said: “It’s important to state that the recognition of a Palestinian state, it is a consequence of the serious expansion that we’re seeing in the West Bank, the settler violence that we’re seeing in the West Bank and the intention and indications that we’re seeing to build, for example, the E1 development that would run a coach and horses through the possibility of a two-state solution.”

The imminent move has been criticised by leading US politicians, who have warned it would empower Hamas and threaten Israel’s security.

Sir Keir and his ministers have sought to stress that recognition of a Palestinian state is not a reward for Hamas, saying it can have no role in the future governance of Gaza and have stepped up demands for the release of hostages.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy David Lammy (Toby Melville/PA)

It is expected the Government will ratchet up sanctions on Hamas in due course.

Mr Lammy said: “In relation to what is happening in Gaza… we’ve got to see the hostages out. There can be no place, no place at all for Hamas.

“The humanitarian situation is just desperate and we have continued to press Israel to deal with the scenes of malnourishment and starvation that we’re seeing, to open up more sites to get more aid in to Gaza and we are very concerned about this continued offensive into Gaza City.”

Congressional Republican leaders, including chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Senator Rick Scott, have sent a letter to the UK, France, Canada, Australia and other key allies about recognition.

“This is a reckless policy that undermines prospects for peace,” wrote Ms Stefanik and Mr Scott.

“It sets the dangerous precedent that violence, not diplomacy, is the most expedient means for terrorist groups like Hamas to achieve their political aims.”

During his state visit to the UK, US President Donald Trump said he has “a disagreement with the Prime Minister” about recognition.

A group of families of hostages taken in the October 7 attack warned that recognition could hamper efforts to release them.

Thousands of Palestinians have died since the October 7 attack by Hamas (AP)

In an open letter to Sir Keir, they said: “Your regrettable announcement of the UK’s intention to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly has dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones.

“Hamas has already celebrated the UK’s decision as a victory and reneged on a ceasefire deal.

“We write to you with a simple plea – do not take this step until our loved ones are home and in our arms.”

Ilay David, brother of hostage Evyatar David, who was seen emaciated in a Hamas video last month, said: “Giving this recognition is like saying to Hamas: ‘It is OK, you can keep starving the hostages, you can keep using them as human shields.’

“This kind of recognition gives Hamas power to be stubborn in negotiations. That is the last thing we need right now.”

Criticism also came from opposition parties, with shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel accusing Sir Keir of “capitulating” to his backbenchers to shore up his leadership.

“With the terrorist organisation Hamas still holding hostages in barbaric conditions and glorifying acts of terror, Starmer is sending a dangerous message, where violence and extremism are tolerated and rewarded,” she said.

Dame Priti also described the preparation of fresh sanctions on Hamas as a “feeble last-minute attempt” to placate Mr Trump.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Hamas and a Palestinian state are inseparable for now. This is typical of Starmer, he can’t really decide where he stands.

“Whatever the caveats in his statement, this announcement is a surrender to terrorism and a betrayal of Israel.”