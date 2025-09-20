UK fighter jets in first Nato mission over Poland since Russian drones incident

UK fighter jets have embarked on their first Nato policing mission over Poland since Russian violations of the country’s airspace – by patrolling the area where 19 drones were shot down earlier this month.

On Monday, the Government announced it would provide further air defence over the eastern European nation – with RAF Typhoons setting off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Friday night.

Seen very much as a defensive mission by those on board, the fighter jets, which were given the call signs “chaos 1-1” and “chaos 1-2”, policed the skies close to Belarusian and Russian airspace.

Aircrew pilot a Royal Air Force Voyager air-refuelling tanker during the first Royal Air Force ‘Eastern Sentry’ deployment over Poland (Ben Birchall/PA)

Nothing significant was reported from the UK’s first Nato “Eastern Sentry” operation.

Fighter jets, alongside a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft, embarked on the mission 10 days after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and six days after another Russian drone was intercepted flying over Romania.

The incident over Poland prompted the nation’s prime minister Donald Tusk to warn that his country was the closest to “open conflict” it had been since the Second World War.

Estonia’s foreign ministry also said three Russian jets entered its airspace without permission on Friday and remained there for 12 minutes.

The UK is not the only Nato country patrolling the eastern flank – with missions also being coordinated alongside Denmark, France and Germany.

On board the Voyager aircraft, refuelling operations happened without incident – with the 88ft fuel hose being attached to the fighter jets north of Hamburg on the way out to the mission, as well as 70 miles from the Belarusian border.

A Royal Air Force Mission System Operator was in charge of the refuelling process (Ben Birchall/PA)

The site of the second refuelling was conducted over where 19 Russian drones were shot down earlier this month.

The jets, equipped with advanced sensors and infrared-guided advanced short-range air-to-air missiles, refuelled at around 25,000ft while the Voyager was travelling at speeds of approximately 439mph.

Pilots on board the Voyager signed off the refuelling exercise with “happy hunting”.

The Voyager pilots found out about their first Nato policing mission on Thursday, after originally being scheduled to take part in a UK-based training exercise.

As the Typhoon jets patrolled the eastern flank, the refuelling aircraft circled further inland in a pattern that pilots describe as a “race track” – awaiting the next refuelling exercise.

Once the fighter jets were in position to refuel, the refuelling process was coordinated by a missions system operator – who cleared the aircraft to make contact with the fuel hose, and directed when fuel could be taken on board through a system akin to traffic lights.

On Friday night, the Voyager delivered 27.4 tonnes of fuel to the fighter jets, which positioned themselves just 12 metres (39ft) away from the refuelling aircraft as they went through the process many personnel describe as “having a drink”.

The mission on Friday night happened without any reported incidents (Ben Birchall/PA)

Defence Secretary John Healey said the RAF pilots and crew were “standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security” by carrying out the mission.

He said: “RAF Typhoons have now flown their first air defence mission over Poland, sending a clear signal: Nato airspace will be defended.

“I’m proud of the outstanding British pilots and air crew who took part in this successful operation to defend our Allies from reckless Russian aggression.

“This weekend, as we honour the heroism of the Battle of Britain generation, it is especially poignant that RAF pilots and crew are once again standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security – making us secure at home and strong abroad.”

More than 400 UK personnel are due to support the Nato patrolling missions in eastern Europe.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said: “Our partnership with Nato has never been stronger.

“This sortie marks the RAF’s first operational mission on Eastern Sentry, reinforcing the UK’s steadfast commitment to Nato and its allies.

“RAF Typhoons, supported by Voyager air-air refuelling aircraft, joined allies along the eastern flank to bolster Nato defence and deterrence.

“We remain agile, integrated, and ready to project airpower at range.”