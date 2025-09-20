Scottish regiment forms first drone platoon as soldiers train on latest systems

The army’s Scottish line infantry regiment has formed its first dedicated drone platoon, with soldiers getting to grips with the latest reconnaissance technology.

Soldiers from Second Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland – known as 2 Scots – recently carried out training with the army’s latest reconnaissance drones at Dreghorn Barracks in Edinburgh.

The battalion established its first remotely-piloted air system (RPAS) platoon at the start of the year, becoming the first in the regiment to do so.

Formed in 2006, the Royal Regiment of Scotland incorporates the heritage of several historic Scottish regiments. It is considered to be the British Army’s senior line infantry regiment.

Drones are expected to play a growing role in the armed forces (RRS/PA)

The proliferation of small drones in conflicts such as the war in Ukraine is leading militaries around the world to reassess their tactics.

A study by the Royal United Services Institute estimated that 60% to 70% of damaged or destroyed Russian equipment in the war was caused by drones.

Unmanned systems are expected to play a growing role in the UK’s armed forces.

Earlier this month, defence readiness minister Luke Pollard committed to fielding uncrewed and autonomous systems in “high numbers” across the military.

The new platoon in 2 Scots currently uses systems including Parrot Anafi, the DefendTex D40 and drones from the Croatian company Orqa.

The training exercises involved a digital system called Asgard, which was unveiled earlier this year and is designed to help the army identify and engage enemy targets over greater distances with a higher degree of accuracy.

Lieutenant Harry Bolton, who commands the RPAS platoon, is responsible for organising the use of drones and counter-drone equipment within the battalion.

One officer said the drones ‘significantly improved’ their battlefield awareness (RRS/PA)

He said his platoon is the first dedicated drone unit within the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Lt Bolton said: “We tested our drone capability during Exercise Wessex Storm earlier in the year.

“The drones significantly improved battlefield awareness and helped us track enemy movements, adding an extra layer of intelligence to our traditional recce-strike operations.

“As we expand our training and equipment, drones will become increasingly important for 2 Scots.”

He added: “Our soldiers are learning skills that will change how we operate on the battlefield.

“Drones give commanders a much clearer picture of the ground, helping us track movements and protect troops more effectively.”

The new RPAS platoon is also qualifying soldiers as drone operators, with training focused on dexterity, situational awareness and confidence in operating the systems safely.