More bus workers to be balloted on potential strike action

More bus workers are to be balloted for strikes amid a growing number of disputes in the sector.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at First South West in Somerset and Cornwall will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The dispute is over pay as the RMT campaigns for the bus workers to move closer to its “modest goal” of £15 an hour.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Bus workers at First South West are being left behind while other operators across the region pay more.”

Members of Unite in several parts of the country are involved in pay and conditions disputes which have led to strikes.

Unite members at Brighton Bus Company and the Metrobus Crawley company will strike on October 6 and 15 after rejecting a 3.5% pay offer.