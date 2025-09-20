Man who died falling from hot air balloon had bought flight experience

A man who died after falling from a hot air balloon was a 33-year-old from Watford, police have said.

He was reported to have fallen at about 9.20am on Friday near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

After a search using drones, officers and dogs, his body was found in a field at about 1.50pm, Sussex Police said.

The 33-year-old was among 16 passengers and a pilot on a balloon flight from Billingshurst to Dunsfold, and had bought the flight experience, the force said.

Police said his family has been informed.

Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go to the family of the man and everyone on the flight.

We are offering them specialist support at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and we are completing an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”