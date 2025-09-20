Elderly British couple detained by Taliban for months arrive in UK

An elderly British couple who were detained without charge for months in Afghanistan have arrived in the UK.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were freed by the Taliban on Friday after being held for nearly eight months following their arrest as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February.

The couple, pictured smiling on Sky News as they arrived at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, were held without charge in a maximum security prison, including long periods of separation.

The Reynolds with Qatari and British diplomats during their flight from Afghanistan (Qatar Foreign Ministry via AP)

They had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades and ran a training and education organisation.

In a statement on Friday, their family said: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude and relief to share that our parents, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have been released after seven months and 21 days in detention by the Taliban.

“This is a moment of immense joy for our family, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who played a role in securing their release.”

The family said they wanted to extend their appreciation to the emir of Qatar for his leadership and compassion, and also thanked Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Mirdef Al Qashouti for their “tireless diplomatic efforts and unwavering support throughout this ordeal”.

The statement said: “Their dedication and humanity have made an unforgettable impact on our lives.

“We are also extremely grateful to the UK Government for its commitment and support to our family, including ensuring that our parents had access to essential medication during their detention and upon release.

“We further thank the US government for its support to the US members of our family, and to the UN special rapporteurs for their intervention and support.

“This experience has reminded us of the power of diplomacy, empathy, and international cooperation.

“While the road to recovery will be long as our parents regain their health and spend time with their family, today is a day of tremendous joy and relief.

“We are forever grateful to the Qataris for standing with us during this difficult time.

“Thank you for giving us our family back.”

A Qatari official welcomes Barbie and Peter Reynolds to Doha after they were freed in Afghanistan (Najib Jubain/AP)

There were emotional scenes as the couple were reunited with their daughter Sarah Entwistle, when the couple landed in Doha, Qatar, on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to Sky News from Kabul Airport on Friday, Mrs Reynolds said when asked if the couple would return to Afghanistan again in the future: “If we can, we are Afghan citizens.”

The Taliban have never explained what prompted the couple’s detention.

A spokesman at the Taliban government’s foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on X the couple had “violated Afghan law” and were released from prison on Friday after a court hearing.

He did not say what law the couple were accused of breaking.