Two more teenagers arrested over murder of 16-year-old outside train station

Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy at a Sussex train station have arrested two more teenagers, British Transport Police have said.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Joshua Ingram, who died after being stabbed in the back and side just after 5pm outside Seaford station on September 10.

The 14-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm.

Both remain in custody.

Police and paramedics were called to the station last week but Joshua’s injuries were “catastrophic” and he died at the scene.

A 16-year-old arrested at the scene appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to next appear on November 24.

At his first appearance, Brighton Magistrates’ Court was told the attack had been caught on CCTV.

“On September 10, Joshua Ingram and a friend were walking to Seaford train station; it was at that point that Joshua was ambushed,” Joe Lewis, prosecuting, said.

While Joshua was not pronounced dead until almost an hour later, Mr Lewis said: “Those injuries were so catastrophic that he was dead within about 10 minutes.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Stanley said: “These arrests follow fast-moving and extensive work by my team and they mark another significant step forward in our investigation.

“Joshua’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to support them. We continue to ask that their privacy is respected.

“I urge anyone who has any information that could assist our work, no matter how small it may seem, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the force by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 428 of September 10, or contacting independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.