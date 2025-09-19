Two ambulance trust workers held on suspicion of manslaughter over six deaths

Two ambulance trust workers have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the deaths of six people, police said.

The investigation was launched in 2023 by Wiltshire Police and last year a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

In March this year, a 59-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Both remain on conditional bail.

Both people were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT).

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from the major crime investigation team, said: “We can confirm that a major investigation is under way relating to several adult deaths in and around Wiltshire.

“This investigation has been ongoing since an initial report was made to Wiltshire Police in 2023 and detailed inquiries have been undertaken since to ascertain the facts.”

Mr Walker, who is leading the investigation, said: “In June 2024, we arrested a man in his 30s from West Wiltshire on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

“In addition, in March this year we arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“Both have been released on conditional bail while our inquiries continue.

“Our focus is on supporting the families and loved ones of those who have died, and we would ask the media to respect their privacy at this time.”

A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “As soon as the trust became aware of any concerns, we immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in a prompt police referral, and we have been working closely with them as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Two members of staff were suspended.

“The suspension of the two members of staff meant that they were immediately relieved of all duties, including the treatment of patients.

“We would like to reassure people that this is an isolated situation and there is no ongoing risk to patients.

“Please continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“One of the two individuals that were initially suspended is no longer employed by the trust.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this stage.”