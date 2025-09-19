Strike action averted as airport employer offers staff improved pay deal

Strike action at a busy airport involving more than 100 staff has been averted after a “significant improvement” was made to a pay offer, a union has said.

OCS Group workers at Edinburgh Airport had been planning to stage a series of 48-hour stoppages throughout September.

It came in response to what was previously described as a “poverty pay offer” of £12.60 an hour.

The strikes were unanimously backed by a turnout of 90% of staffers.

However, on Friday, Unite the Union said its members had overwhelmingly accepted a revised offer tabled by their employer.

The two-year pay deal is a 6.1% increase on hourly rates, effective from January 1 2025, as well as an increase in the overtime rate.

In 2026, a 5% increase on hourly rates will apply from January 1 and the company’s sick pay scheme will also be improved.

OCS Group workers at Edinburgh Airport assist passengers with reduced mobility, including helping with wheelchairs and ambulifts.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership were fully prepared to fight back through strike action, to secure a fair pay deal.

“It was this strong stance which forced the company to make an improved offer.

“It’s a good deal which shows Unite once again delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for Scotland’s airport workers.”

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “The OCS workers remained resolute throughout this pay dispute.

“The accepted offer represents a significant improvement to terms and conditions on where the negotiations began with OCS.

“We are pleased to have delivered a good pay deal which provides a timely boost to our members.”

OCS Group, which originally stood for Office Cleaning Services, now offers several services. It has been approached for comment.