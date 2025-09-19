Self-styled ‘African tribe’ handed another eviction notice

A self-styled “African tribe” have been given another eviction notice after moving from their previous camp to a new site in the Scottish Borders.

The so-called Kingdom of Kubala were evicted from privately owned land near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday – but simply moved over a small fence and set up another base nearby.

Scottish Borders Council began legal action to evict them after establishing that the new camp was on land owned by the local authority.

The group have been told that they have until noon on Monday to leave.

The group moved to a different area of the woods (Mike Boyd/PA)

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton, deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “They’ve had another eviction which expires at Monday midday.”

He said if the group do not leave by that point the council will consider its options including seeking an order from a sheriff.

The self-styled tribe is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

A sheriff last Friday issued a warrant for the removal of the group, which has been camping in woodland near Jedburgh for the past few weeks, and the eviction order was carried out by sheriff officers on Tuesday.

The group did not wish to speak to media after the eviction that day, telling the PA news agency that they only talk to those who bring gifts.

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have previously said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, they said: “The Kingdom of Kubala can never be destroyed.”