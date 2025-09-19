Securing confidence of victims paramount for new legacy framework – Sinn Fein

Securing the confidence of victims and survivors will be “paramount” if new legacy arrangements are to be successful, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Political parties in Northern Ireland have given a mixed response to the framework published by the UK and Irish governments to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the plans require “serious examination”, while Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it had to be a process in which everyone could have confidence.

Speaking in Belfast, Ms McDonald said it was clear Labour would have to repeal the Tories’ 2023 Legacy Act.

She said: “We have always been of the firm view that progress on dealing with the legacy of the past can only be made when it commands the confidence of victims and survivors impacted by the conflict and be fully compliant with international human rights standards.

“Sinn Fein will now take time to carefully consider the proposed agreement announced by the governments today.

“We will scrutinise the fine detail provided and urge that the underpinning legislation is published without delay.

“We will engage with victims’ families, those advocacy groups, legal and human rights practitioners who work with them.”

Sinn Fein vice president and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the “real test of British Government intent will be whether any new legislation is human rights compliant”.

She added: “It cannot be used as a veil of secrecy or as a continued cover-up, which has been the case to date.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson

Mr Robinson expressed frustration at the Irish Government’s “continuing failure to constitute its own investigation into the Omagh bombing”.

He said: “It is regrettable that today’s package is presented as a joint framework between the UK and Irish governments, rather than being the product of prior consultation and agreement with innocent victims and representatives of veterans.

“It is our view that the Government should not be deferring to Dublin on the way in which Troubles crimes are investigated in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Robinson added: “First and foremost, any practical outcome must serve the needs and interests of victims and their families.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long

Ms Long, who is also Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister, said the previous UK government had “squandered both time and trust in trying to frustrate the quest for truth and justice, and it will take time to repair that damage”.

She added: “Whilst we will want to take time to consider the detail of the proposals and hear from victims and survivors, alongside both the UK and Irish governments, we recognise that what has been announced today represents a substantive change of direction and tone.

“The priority must now be ensuring those victims, survivors and their families are at the heart of the process and that any legislation delivers the truth, justice and accountability that they have long deserved.”

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt said the new joint legacy framework “must be scrutinised in depth”.

A UUP statement said: “We have long called for the Irish Government to step up and accept its full responsibility in addressing the Troubles legacy cases.

“The commitment to establish a dedicated Garda legacy unit may be viewed as a step in the right direction, but again, output will be key, not more vague promises.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said the deal represented “some progress”.

But she added: “We have serious concerns that what is being brought forward will fall short in meeting the needs of victims and their families.

“We are running out of opportunities to address the past and we cannot afford another false dawn.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said it was an “obscenity” that Dublin had “co-designed” the new legacy framework.