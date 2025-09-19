Ross files complaint with First Minister after Hepburn clash

The First Minister must investigate the clash between one of his ministers and Douglas Ross, the Tory MSP has said.

Mr Ross accused the parliamentary business minister of assaulting and verbally abusing him in a clash sparked by a rant about seagulls.

The former Scottish Tory leader had spoken to a motion on timetabling in the Holyrood chamber, calling for a statement on a summit about aggressive seagulls, after which he was approached by Jamie Hepburn, who he claimed grabbed him firmly by the shoulder and launched into a foul-mouthed tirade.

Douglas Ross has complained to John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mr Hepburn said he used some “choice words” which he should not have, but denied having aggressively grabbed the MSP, saying instead he “put my hand on his shoulder”.

A senior Scottish Government source told journalists on Thursday Mr Hepburn would not be sacked, but Mr Ross wrote to the First Minister on Thursday, accusing the minister of a breach of four provisions of the ministerial code.

Under the rules, ministers are “expected to maintain high standards of behaviour”, not engage in “poor behaviour” and “harassing, bullying or other inappropriate or discriminating behaviour”, the code says “will not be tolerated”.

“Aggressively grabbing a fellow MSP, raising one’s voice in anger, and using foul and abusive language falls well below the standards set out in these provisions,” the Tory MSP wrote.

“This amounts to bullying behaviour and, in my view, is a clear breach of the ministerial code.

“I fear for other colleagues who may be exposed to this behaviour if Mr Hepburn continues in his position of power within your Government.

“I therefore request that you, as First Minister, take immediate steps to investigate this incident and determine whether Mr Hepburn has breached the ministerial code.

“Given the seriousness of the behaviour, the public nature of the incident, Mr Hepburn’s lack of denial of key aspects of the incident and the ministerial code’s zero tolerance policy, I believe swift and transparent action is required to uphold confidence in the standards expected of ministers.”

Under new rules around the ministerial code brought in by Mr Swinney last year advisers – who are appointed to look into breaches – can unilaterally decide to launch an investigation without being instructed by the First Minister.

Mr Ross alerted parliamentary authorities to the clash and spoke with police.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers have spoken with Mr Ross.

“No complaint has been made and suitable advice was given.”

While a spokeswoman for the Scottish Parliament said: “The Parliament takes a zero tolerance approach to bullying and harassment and any allegations of criminality should be reported directly to the police.

“As the presiding officer said in the chamber, this is a very serious allegation and it is important that it is dealt with through the appropriate processes.

“Where anyone considers that the conduct of a member hasn’t met the terms of the code of conduct, a complaint can be made to the commissioner for ethical standards in public life in Scotland.

“Complaints about the conduct of a member arising from their ministerial duties are dealt with under the Scottish ministerial code and are a matter for the First Minister.

“The Parliament has provided the member with advice on these avenues.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.