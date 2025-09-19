Murder inquiry under way after suspected arson attack

A man aged in his 30s has died after a suspected arson attack at a house in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers, as well as fire and ambulance service colleagues, were called to the property on Saxons Way, Highters Heath, shortly before 1.10am on Friday.

A casualty found seriously injured at the scene was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The West Midlands force said in a statement: “Our investigation is at an early stage as we work to establish exactly what happened, but at this stage we believe the fire was started deliberately.

“Officers remain at the scene, and we would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to us.

“If you have information or footage which could help our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting log 174 of 19 September.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”