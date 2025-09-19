Joy and relief for family of elderly UK couple released in Afghanistan

The family of an elderly British couple released after months of detention in Afghanistan have spoken of their “immense joy” and said the experience has reminded them of “the power of diplomacy, empathy, and international cooperation”.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, have been freed by the Taliban after being held for nearly eight months following their arrest as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February.

The couple are expected to now be reunited with their family after being held since February without charge and for a long period being separated and detained in a maximum security prison.

They had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, and ran a training and education organisation.

In a statement on Friday, their family said: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude and relief to share that our parents, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have been released after seven months and 21 days in detention by the Taliban.

“This is a moment of immense joy for our family, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who played a role in securing their release.”

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the news of the couple’s release on Friday (PA)

The family said they wanted to extend their heartfelt appreciation to His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his leadership and compassion, and said special thanks also go to Dr Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Dr Mirdef Al Qashouti for their “tireless diplomatic efforts and unwavering support throughout this ordeal”.

The statement said: “Their dedication and humanity have made an unforgettable impact on our lives.

“We are also extremely grateful to the UK Government for its commitment and support to our family, including ensuring that our parents had access to essential medication during their detention and upon release.

“We further thank the US Government for its support to the US members of our family, and to the UN special rapporteurs for their intervention and support.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80 (2025 Free Peter And Barbie/PA)

“This experience has reminded us of the power of diplomacy, empathy, and international cooperation.

“While the road to recovery will be long as our parents regain their health and spend time with their family, today is a day of tremendous joy and relief.

“We are forever grateful to the Qataris for standing with us during this difficult time.

“Thank you for giving us our family back.”

The couple touched down in Doha, Qatar, on Friday afternoon, and there were emotional scenes as they were reunited with their daughter Sarah Entwistle.

Speaking on the tarmac, Mrs Reynolds told Sky News it was “wonderful to be here”.

Speaking from a Kabul airport runway earlier, Mrs Reynolds told the same broadcaster she was looking forward to “seeing our children and our family again”.

Asked if she had a message for her family or friends, she responded: “God is good, as they say in Afghanistan.”

When asked if the couple would return to Afghanistan again in the future, she said: “If we can, we are Afghan citizens.”

A Qatari official at the airport said the Reynolds’ release was because of “continuous efforts by my government to keep our policy in helping releasing hostages and our mediation and diplomacy”.

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the couple’s arrival in Doha and said they will depart for London later.

The Ministry also hailed the “fruitful cooperation” between the Afghan caretaker government and the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the couple’s release, and said: “I want to pay tribute to the vital role played by Qatar, including The Amir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, in securing their freedom.”

The Taliban have never explained what prompted the couple’s detention.

A spokesman at the Taliban government’s foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said the couple “violated Afghan law” and were released from prison on Friday after a court hearing, according to a statement he posted on X.

But he did not say what law the couple were alleged to have broken.

The official thanked Qatar for its “sincere efforts and mediation” regarding the couple who, he said, were handed over to Richard Lindsay, the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan.

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer said the State of Qatar played an “essential role” in this case, adding: “Qatar continues to play a critical role in conflict mediation in the Middle East and beyond.

“The Government’s ability to help those in need of consular support in Afghanistan is extremely limited.

“Our travel advice is clear that individuals should not travel to Afghanistan.”