Elderly British couple released by Taliban after months of detention

An elderly British couple have been freed from months of detention in Afghanistan.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, have been released by the Taliban, the Foreign Office confirmed.

The couple were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February.

They have been held since then without charge and for a long period had been separated and detained in a maximum security prison.

The couple are expected to now be reunited with their family.

They had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, and ran a training and education organisation.

Speaking from a Kabul airport runway, Mrs Reynolds told Sky News she was looking forward to “seeing my children”.

She also suggested she would return to Afghanistan in the future.

A Qatari official at the airport told Sky the Reynolds’ release was because of “continuous efforts by my government to keep our policy in helping releasing hostages and our mediation and diplomacy”.

In July, their son Jonathan told the PA news agency the situation had been “pretty frustrating”, after they made multiple appeals to the Taliban to release their parents.

At the time, he added: “It’s horrific that they’re still held in captivity without, to our understanding, for a period of time without any natural sunlight and not even allowed outside. So their health in so many areas is deteriorating, and it’s deteriorating fast.”