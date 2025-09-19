Benn rejects claim of handling ‘dual control’ of legacy issues to Dublin

The UK government has rejected unionist criticism that it has allowed its Irish counterparts too much say in developing new legacy structures for Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson is among unionist representatives who have voiced concern.

Mr Robinson has accused the UK government of behaving “outrageously” by allowing Dublin to have “dual control” of the process.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP speaking to PA Media at DUP HQ on Dundela Ave in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The senior unionist politician insisted the Irish government should not have an equal say in proposals to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

That criticism was put to Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Irish deputy premier Simon Harris as they fielded media questions after unveiling the new joint framework on legacy issues at an event at Hillsborough Castle.

“Criticism is easy, trying to fix legacy is hard,” said Mr Benn in response.

“These are sovereign commitments of two sovereign governments that we will take forward in our own legislatures.

“There’s nothing in this document that justifies some of the things that have been said about it.

“This is a partnership to try and make progress.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn (right) and Tanaiste Simon Harris (left) speak to the media in the Throne Room at Hillsborough Castle (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Harris also rejected the suggestion that the UK had handed the Irish government a form of “dual control” of legacy issues in Northern Ireland.

“This is not about dual control, or any phrase that tries to bring about an emotional response, it’s about recognising that the British Government can’t impose on the Irish Government obligations, and the Irish Government can’t impose obligations on the British Government,” said the Tanaiste.

“In this joint framework agreement, we’re both making commitments, and the Secretary of State can’t make the commitments for the Irish Government, and I can’t make them for the British Government.

“So I note that many of those unionist politicians, many of whom I hold in personal esteem, they make the point that they want to see the Irish Government do more on legacy – then surely we should be involved?

“So today is a joint framework.”